Memorial to be held for George Floyd Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:05s - Published 41 minutes ago A memorial service will be held for George Floyd today.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EXPECTED TODAY.RHONDELLA: GOOD MORNING,ANTOINETTE.GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH HAS BROUGHTTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE INTO THESTREETS OF BOSTON HERE, AND WEEXPECT MORE DEMONSTRATIONS TODAYAS THE NATION HONORS THEMINNEAPOLIS MAN’S LIFE.GEORGE FLOYD DIED AFTER AFORMER MINNEAPOLIS POLICEOFFICER WAS SHOWN KNEELING ONHIS NECK FOR NEARLY NINEMINUTES.A MEMORIAL SERVICE IS SET FORTHIS AFTERNOON IN THATCOMMUNITY, AND HUNDREDS AREEXPECTED TO ATTEND.THAT SERVICE WILL BE ATTENDED BYFRIENDS AND FAMILY, AND WILL BELED BY THE REVEREND AL SHARPTON.A LARGE CHAPEL CHOSEN FORTODAY’S SERVICE CAN HOLDHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE.TODAY, RALLIES CALLING FOR ANEND TO RACIAL INJUSTICE AREEXPECTED LOCALLY IN JAMAICAPLAIN, NEWTON AND TAUNTON.JUST THE LATEST IN A GROWINGNUMBER OF PEACEFUL, BUTPASSIONATE DEMONSTRATIONS ACROSSTHE STATE.AND WE WILL HEAR FROM SOME OFTHE PEOPLE WHO WERE OUT HERE INBOSTON ON THE C











