Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HSBC, StanChart back China's Hong Kong security law

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:31s - Published
HSBC, StanChart back China's Hong Kong security law

HSBC, StanChart back China's Hong Kong security law

Major banks HSBC and Standard Chartered backed China's new national security law for Hong Kong on Wednesday in a break from their usual policy of political neutrality.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Major banks HSBC and Standard Chartered backed China's new national security law for Hong Kong on Wednesday (June 3), in a break from their usual policy of political neutrality.

The law was advanced by Chinese authorities last month, aiming to tackle terrorism, foreign interference, secession and subversion in Hong Kong.

It could also see Chinese intelligence agencies set up shop in the city.

HSBC first announced on a social media post in China that it quote "respects and supports all laws that stabilise Hong Kong's social order." And Standard Chartered later followed suit, saying it believed the law can quote "help maintain the long term economic and social stability of Hong Kong." However, the law sparked Hong Kong's largest anti-government protests in months.

And Western human rights groups were critical of HSBC's announcement.

The bank originated in Hong Kong, which is still its biggest market, but it has now invested billions of dollars in China.

An HSBC spokeswoman based in Hong Kong declined to comment beyond what was said in the social media post.

HSBC has previously avoided weighing in on the city's political situation, while facing increased calls from Chinese state media to make its position clear.

The bank had already been caught up in Hong Kong's protests before, with its branches vandalized during protests on New Year's Day.

Some protesters accused the bank of being complicit in actions taken by authorities against activists who were trying to raise money to support protesters.

HSBC has denied those accusations.



Related news from verified sources

UK will increase visa rights if China pursues Hong Kong security law: BBC

Britain will give greater visa rights to British national overseas (BNO) passport holders from Hong...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNPRBBC NewsSBS


Russia says Hong Kong security law is China’s domestic affair

Russia says Hong Kong security law is China’s domestic affairRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the new security law that has been proposed by China and...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC News




Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page HSBC, StanChart back China's Hong Kong security law: https://t.co/M8wVRS2b8G #HongKong 3 seconds ago

ArthurX06

Arthur RT @mariahtthornton: HSBC and StanChart back #China's new security laws for #HongKong, both citing the importance of maintaining "stability… 1 minute ago

smaplee1

smaplee RT @HongKongFP: HSBC, StanChart and Jardines publicly back Hong Kong security law plan, after criticism from China’s state media https://… 6 minutes ago

mariahtthornton

Mariah T 宋妍嫵 HSBC and StanChart back #China's new security laws for #HongKong, both citing the importance of maintaining "stabil… https://t.co/CzcH0lScna 7 minutes ago

WebScrapingUK

Web Scraping HSBC and StanChart back China security laws for HK https://t.co/p9qemGTllz 8 minutes ago

Roud7734

Roud#7734 RT @silvesterldn: City unimpressed with HSBC and StanChart's decision to back Beijing over Hong Kong. Bill Blain at Shard Cap: "Their futur… 8 minutes ago

rokin5911

John Kay BBC News - HSBC and StanChart back China security laws for HK https://t.co/GPl8yTlvBN 11 minutes ago

JohnHjkj

John Sullivan HSBC and StanChart back China security laws for HK https://t.co/39P2pmkGFv 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

China hits back at UK over citizenship offer [Video]

China hits back at UK over citizenship offer

China has accused Britain of meddling after the PM said he would offer millions of Hong Kong residents a path to UK citizenship.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson [Video]

UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published