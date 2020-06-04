PM Scott Morrison congratulates India for taking Chair of WHO's executive board

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated India for taking Chair of WHO's executive board.

During the interaction, PM Morrison said, "I commend India on its leadership on taking Chair of WHO's executive board.

This is a very important time to be chairing that board and I have no doubt that India's leadership will be critical in dealing with difficult problems globally particularly in the health area." Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.