Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern for Historic Demo-2 Mission is Still to Come
The suspense isn’t over for SpaceX.
Elon Musk’s biggest concern during the Demo-2 Mission wasn’t the launch… he’s still holding his breath for another hurdle.
Portia Jefferson Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission isn't the rocket launch — it's the spaceship's ret… https://t.co/D7JqYed9Fy 19 hours ago
SCHS_physics_department Risks of space travel https://t.co/mXxnJHHM8g 2 days ago
gil_rod_777 RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission isn't the rocket launch — it's the spaceship's return… 3 days ago
Omar Ajame Elon Musk's biggest worry with SpaceX's first human mission is reentry - Business Insider https://t.co/UshXJNqxlj 4 days ago
معظم وقتي لوحدي Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission isn't the rocket launch — it's the spaceship's ret… https://t.co/Z2EymyCcOQ 4 days ago
* Ming Chan * Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission isn't the rocket launch — it's the spaceship's ret… https://t.co/LV7DzlHFdw 4 days ago
Priyanka Menon Can't wait to see how this goes.
https://t.co/4fP3XOGFha 4 days ago
Enzo Calamo Elon Musk's biggest worry with SpaceX's first human mission is reentry | @scoopit https://t.co/YeSY2nChES 4 days ago
Watch SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch of the Crew Dragon and its docking at the ISSSpaceX has never launched astronauts, until now.
SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic missionElon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX has sent two Nasa astronauts into orbit.
Video filmed from Titusville in Florida shows the rocket launch. Lift-off took place at Florida's Kennedy Space..