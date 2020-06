B'wood wants stricter laws after brutal death of pregnant elephant in Kerala Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 hours ago B'wood wants stricter laws after brutal death of pregnant elephant in Kerala Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock over the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed with pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this The Siasat Daily B'wood wants stricter laws after the death of pregnant elephant - https://t.co/ZmGZuEw63X #Bollywood #Elephant #Kerala 14 hours ago Razia Mashkoorرضیہ مشکور۔ रज़िया मशकूर B’wood wants stricter laws after brutal death of pregnant elephant in Kerala https://t.co/WmncQdc4zo 18 hours ago Ommcom News Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock over the inhuman incident where a pregnant elep… https://t.co/sLvLmv8BS2 20 hours ago HyderabadTalks B’wood wants stricter laws after the death of pregnant elephant https://t.co/GTloK4gisU 23 hours ago