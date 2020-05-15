Baby hippo takes a bow at Spanish zoo

Valencia 's wildlife park releases footage showing a recently born hippo taking the first steps outside a pond under its mother's watchful eye

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: VALENCIA, SPAIN (JUNE 1, 2020) (BIOPARC VALENCIA - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BIOPARC VALENCIA) (MUTE) 1.

VARIOUS OF 35-YEAR-OLD FEMALE HIPPOPOTAMUS, RIGAS AND YET-TO-BE-NAMED TWO-WEEK-OLD CALF EATING VALENCIA, SPAIN (RECENT - MAY 21, 2020) (BIOPARC VALENCIA - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BIOPARC VALENCIA) (MUTE) 2.

VARIOUS OF RIGAS AND CALF SUBMERGED IN WATER STORY: Spain's Bioparc Valencia has released video of a recently born hippo calf taking its first steps.

Born on May 18, the two-week-old calf, whose gender is not yet known, can be seen on Monday (June 1) eating next to its 35-year-old mother, Rigas for the first time outside of the pond.

According to the zoo, hippo calves barely come out of the water for a long time after birth.

Hippopotamus amphibius is listed as vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species due to poaching and habitat loss.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)