Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Racing returns to Belmont Park in New York with a horse named Fauci as coronavirus restrictions ease

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Racing returns to Belmont Park in New York with a horse named Fauci as coronavirus restrictions ease

Racing returns to Belmont Park in New York with a horse named Fauci as coronavirus restrictions ease

2-year-old Fauci falls short on the opening day of racing as jokeys pay tribute to coronavirus victims and peaceful protesters

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RESENDING WITH UPDATED SCRIPT SHOWS: ELMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (JUNE 3, 2020) (NYRA-MUST COURTESY NYRA) 1.

HORSES WORKING OUT ON RACETRACK WITH WORKERS IN MASKS 2.

HORSE BEING WASHED 3.

GLOVES AND DISINFECTANT BEING USE TO CLEAN AREAS OF THE TRACK 4.

WORKER HAVING HIS TEMPERATURE TAKEN 5.

BELMONT JOCKEYS TAKING A KNEE IN MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS AND PEACEFUL PROTESTERS 6.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE THIRD RACE AS "FAUCI" BATTLES WITH "PRISONER" DOWN THE STRETCH AND FINISHES IN THE MONEY BUT HAS TO SETTLE FOR SECOND PLACE.

STORY: Bettors looking to ride a hunch when horse racing returned to New York's Belmont Park on Wednesday (June 3) hoped to find a winner in Fauci.

Unfortunately for them, the 2-year-old lost in a stretch run to co-favorite Prisoner and finished in second place.

Prior to the start of racing, jockeys took a knee in a moment of silence for coronavirus victims and peaceful protesters calling for police reforms around the country.

Named after Doctor Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert at the center of U.S. efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, Fauci has been installed as the 4-5 favorite in the third race.

The action at Belmont Park is the first live sporting event held in New York in nearly three months as restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 outbreak begin to ease.

"It would be fitting if Fauci won, to give the whole thing a bit of closure," the horse's owner Philip Antonacci told the New York Post before the start.

Antonacci bought the two-year-old for $175,000 dollars last year, according to a report in the Post and three months ago applied to give the horse the name Fauci to honor his family's Italian-American heritage and the doctor who was a neighbor in Brooklyn.

(Production: Peter Bullock)



Related news from verified sources

Horse racing: Fauci the favorite as racing returns to Belmont Park

Any bettors looking to ride a hunch when horse racing returns to New York's Belmont Park on Wednesday...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

CheltenhamTips

Cheltenham Tips US Racing Bets of the Day: Vekoma for Carter glory: Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Id… https://t.co/En16wEj1PW 9 hours ago

CheltenhamTips

Cheltenham Tips US Racing Bets of the Day: Idle Time ready to graduate: Nick Shiambouros returns to Belmont Park with two more sele… https://t.co/1xgoYy3OhW 1 day ago

Doogievet

Keith Stafford RT @TripleDeadHeat: It’s beautiful Belmont Park on the @TODAYshow! https://t.co/3Nlw0gVCkG 2 days ago

TripleDeadHeat

Keith-TripleDeadHeat It’s beautiful Belmont Park on the @TODAYshow! https://t.co/3Nlw0gVCkG 2 days ago

myrealfm

REAL FM Back at the track! https://t.co/TWrqj8zMH9 2 days ago

TheBradParker

Brad P Horse racing returns to Belmont Park and these are the results from the third race. https://t.co/fyZhvMUOHN 2 days ago

kyholmarie

holly RT @Man_o_PR: Horse Racing returns to Belmont Park....What's life been like on the backstretch? Find out here via @morley_racing https://t… 2 days ago

Man_o_PR

Stephen Panus Horse Racing returns to Belmont Park....What's life been like on the backstretch? Find out here via @morley_racing https://t.co/sYUxebab8U 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

National Cancer Survivor's Day: Patty Steele On Being A Cancer 'Thriver' [Video]

National Cancer Survivor's Day: Patty Steele On Being A Cancer 'Thriver'

Cancer kills about 600,000 Americans every year. That's 1,600 a day. CBS2's John Elliott spoke with rock and roll DJ Patty Steele about being cancer "thriver" six years after her diagnosis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published
Video Shows SUV Driving Into A Group Of Protesters On Bikes In Brooklyn [Video]

Video Shows SUV Driving Into A Group Of Protesters On Bikes In Brooklyn

It happened Saturday night near Brooklyn Avenue and St. John's Place in Crown Heights. 

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published
New York: Man plays "Blowin' In The Wind" as police convoy follows protest march against police brutality [Video]

New York: Man plays "Blowin' In The Wind" as police convoy follows protest march against police brutality

A man played a rousing rendition of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" as a convoy of New York City Police Department vehicles followed a protest march against police brutality in Manhattan on Saturday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published