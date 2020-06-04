Japan to explore 'simplified' Games, says Tokyo governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike saiys it may be necessary to a stage a "simplified" Olympics next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that organisers were already discussing possible changes.

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS BRIEFING BY TOKYO GOVERNOR YURIKO KOIKE, KOIKE SPEAKING ABOUT NECESSITY OF SIMPLIFYING TOKYO OLYMPICS AND PARALYMPICS, NEWS BRIEFING BY JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SOUNDBITES OF HASHIMOTO, FILE FOOTAGE OF NATIONAL STADIUM AND OLYMPIC RINGS SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (JUNE 4, 2020) (JAPAN POOL - NO USE JAPAN) 1.

TOKYO GOVERNOR, YURIKO KOIKE, WALKING TOWARDS JOURNALISTS 2.

KOIKE LISTENING TO QUESTION 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO GOVERNOR, YURIKO KOIKE, SAYING: "Holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games calls for the sympathy and understanding of Tokyoites and the Japanese people.

For that, we need to rationalise what needs to be rationalised and simplify what needs to be simplified; we need to process these things." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO GOVERNOR, YURIKO KOIKE, SAYING: "We have been doing meetings in, what should I say, a kind of discussion body." 6.

WHITE FLASH 7.

KOIKE LEAVING 8.

JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, WALKING TOWARDS JOURNALISTS 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "It is down to the IOC and the organising committee to make an overall decision (about how to rationalise the Games).

In regards to this, the government will (consider) what kind of support we can give, and we will act firmly while working closely with them.

That's the current situation." 10.

WHITE FLASH 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "From a point of view of 'athletes first', they can be very worried about the Tokyo Games.

I think we have to consider what should be done, including testing (for COVID-19), to ensure such security and safety." 12.

HASHIMOTO LEAVING TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - DECEMBER 15, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 13.

OLYMPIC RINGS OUTSIDE OF NATIONAL STADIUM 14.

VARIOUS OF EXTERIOR OF NATIONAL STADIUM STORY: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday (June 4) it may be necessary to a stage a "simplified" Olympics next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that organisers were already discussing possible changes.

Koike's comments came after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that various options, such as mandatory coronavirus testing and having fewer spectators, were being considered by organisers.

John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) inspectorate for Tokyo, has said organisers had to plan for what could be a "very different" Olympics if there were no signs of COVID-19 being eradicated.

"Holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games calls for the sympathy and understanding of Tokyoites and the Japanese people," Koike told reporters.

"For that, we need to rationalise what needs to be rationalised and simplify what needs to be simplified." The Yomiuri, citing government and organising committee sources, said making Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests mandatory for all spectators -- in addition to athletes and staff -- and limiting movement in and out of the athletes' village were among the options Japan would discuss with the IOC.

The IOC and Japanese government in March took the unprecedented decision to delay the Games, which had been due to start in July.

A further delay beyond 2021 has been ruled out.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 6.4 million people and killed about 380,000 around the world.

Japan has had some 17,000 infections and 900 known deaths to date.

(Production: Hideto Sakai and Jack Tarrant)