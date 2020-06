"Kimberly and Beck" fired over use of racial slur Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:26s - Published 47 minutes ago "Kimberly and Beck" fired over use of racial slur Two talk show hosts in Rochester have been fired after using a racial slur live on-air. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TWO TALK SHOWHOSTS IN ROCHESTERWERE FIRED AFTERUSING A RACIAL SLUR,LIVE ON AIR."I-HEART MEDIA"FIRED THE TEAM OF"KIMBERLY AND BECK"--WHO HOSTED A DAILYTALK SHOW ON "95-POINT-1 F-M" INROCHESTER.IN TALKING ABOUTTHE WEEKEND'SPROTESTS INROCHESTER --THE PAIR SAID QUOTE-- "THE N-WORD" --AS THEY ASKED HOWPEOPLE WEREBEHAVING AT THEPROTESTS.THEY DID NOT