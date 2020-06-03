Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's De*th

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's De*th

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's De*th

Former police officers Tou Thao, J.

Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane have been criminally charged with aiding and abetting murder.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Criminal complaints against Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd case: Read the documents

Minnesota prosecutors on Wednesday announced new charges against four police officers in the death of...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersSBSBelfast TelegraphNewsyCBS NewsNPR


Michelle Williams, Ice-T, The-Dream & More React to All Four Police Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Murder

Check out how musicians reacted to the charges against the remaining three police officers in George...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •SBSBelfast Telegraph




Tweets about this

dontbeinsane_

will #FBR RT @CNBC: 3 former Minneapolis police officers were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder in connection with the death of Georg… 39 seconds ago

KRoddrodgers

Karen RT @AP: Protests in cities across America condemning racism and police abuses after the death of George Floyd have remained large in number… 4 minutes ago

LiveNewsTime1

Live News Time The former Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck was charged on Wednesday with a… https://t.co/JwsCTwJ5NH 5 minutes ago

winksnblinks

sarah RT @BDaveWalters: The former Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck was charged on Wednesday with a new,… 6 minutes ago

CNBC

CNBC 3 former Minneapolis police officers were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder in connection with the… https://t.co/6jWxGhQb8I 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'It just broke us': Nikki and Brie Bella on the death of George Floyd [Video]

'It just broke us': Nikki and Brie Bella on the death of George Floyd

Nikki and Brie Bella feel "broken" by the death of George Floyd, as they slammed the "ignorant" comments they've seen regarding the situation.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
5 Ways to Be Antiracist Because Being 'Not Racist' Is Not Enough [Video]

5 Ways to Be Antiracist Because Being 'Not Racist' Is Not Enough

With nationwide protests against police brutality taking place, many people are looking for ways to fight for an antiracist future.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published