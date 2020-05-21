Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Wife of Broadway's Nick Cordero Reveals She's Been 'Told to Say Goodbye' by Doctors Amid Health Battle

Nick Cordero‘s wife, Amanda Kloots, has provided a heartbreaking, yet hopeful update about his...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Says She’s Holding Onto Faith for His Recovery: ‘I’ve Been Told It Would Take a Miracle’

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared on Instagram today (June 3) that she's been told "he won't...
Billboard.com - Published



Tweets about this

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Star's wife told to 'say goodbye' https://t.co/lHR6piDdar https://t.co/NvI6d4TRyB 5 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @TheatreNewsWeb: https://t.co/H53qyDUP8a Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero https://t.co/YejFs2… 6 hours ago

TheatreNewsWeb

Theatre-News.com https://t.co/H53qyDUP8a Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero… https://t.co/RxNycfQSpv 6 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News https://t.co/b3wbWLSG3T Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero… https://t.co/ItEDfxmlSG 6 hours ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to “say goodbye” as it would take a “… https://t.co/XjxbKekeWB 9 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' https://t.co/UXaIDlN94z https://t.co/Qeisg3zxup 10 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to “say goodbye” as it would take a “… https://t.co/wN2lZ91oGa 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cordero doing 'slightly better' amid coronavirus battle [Video]

Nick Cordero doing 'slightly better' amid coronavirus battle

Broadway star Nick Cordero is continuing to make improvements as he recovers from the Covid-19 virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Suffers Setback In Battle Against COVID-19 [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Suffers Setback In Battle Against COVID-19

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, posted a tearful update with the bad news. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published