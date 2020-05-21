Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'
Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.
MSN Singapore Star's wife told to 'say goodbye' https://t.co/lHR6piDdar https://t.co/NvI6d4TRyB 5 hours ago
Film-News.co.uk RT @TheatreNewsWeb: https://t.co/H53qyDUP8a Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero https://t.co/YejFs2… 6 hours ago
Theatre-News.com https://t.co/H53qyDUP8a Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero… https://t.co/RxNycfQSpv 6 hours ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/b3wbWLSG3T Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero… https://t.co/ItEDfxmlSG 6 hours ago
CanoeShowbiz Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to “say goodbye” as it would take a “… https://t.co/XjxbKekeWB 9 hours ago
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' https://t.co/UXaIDlN94z https://t.co/Qeisg3zxup 10 hours ago
Canoe Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to “say goodbye” as it would take a “… https://t.co/wN2lZ91oGa 11 hours ago
Nick Cordero doing 'slightly better' amid coronavirus battleBroadway star Nick Cordero is continuing to make improvements as he recovers from the Covid-19 virus.
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Suffers Setback In Battle Against COVID-19Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, posted a tearful update with the bad news. Suzanne Marques reports.