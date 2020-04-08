Global  

Pet pig gets clean - in her paddling pool bath

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
This funny footage shows a pet pig getting clean - in her paddling pool bath.

Abby, a five -year-old Potbellied pig, is seen cooling off in the heat at her home in Connecticut, USA.

She is described by her owners as a "spoiled, moody, sweetheart".

Owner Jenny, a 28-year-old behavioural therapist said: ''Abby loves to swim in her kiddie pools.

''She's always been known to splash around and make a silly move or two in there.

I love how happy she is when she is swimming.

''She's so cute and cracks me up, especially when she scoots around on her little booty in the pool to make waves."

