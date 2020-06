Looters Take Horse Statue During Riot Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 hour ago Looters Take Horse Statue During Riot Occurred on May 29, 2020 / Louisville, Kentucky, USA Info from Licensor: "After the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a girl from Louisville, people starting rioting and taking stuff so these people took the horse." 0

