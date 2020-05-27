Global  

Hardeep Singh Puri, Ramesh Pokhriyal launch 'TULIP- Urban Learning Internship Program'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s
Hardeep Singh Puri, Ramesh Pokhriyal launch 'TULIP- Urban Learning Internship Program'

Hardeep Singh Puri, Ramesh Pokhriyal launch 'TULIP- Urban Learning Internship Program'

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ramesh Pokhriyal launched 'TULIP- Urban Learning Internship Program' in the national capital on June 04.

The program was launched under Smart Cities Mission of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

While addressing the gathering, Puri said, "India has a substantial pool of technical graduates who should be given a chance to be a part of the urban transformation of India.

TULIP would help such young graduates in attaining valuable training and experience."

