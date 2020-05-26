How China is using the US protests to get its way in Hong Kong

China is using the US protests over the death of George Floyd to help central authorities tighten their grip over the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong.

Chinese state-owned media outlets have been filled with images of chaos and violence on American streets, with strong commentary accusing the US of hypocrisy over its human rights position in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators.

President Donald Trump has on the one hand revoked Hong Kong’s special status citing China’s “incursion,” and on the other called US protesters “thugs” and “domestic terrorists”.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said foreign critics show “blatant double standards” over moves by Beijing to strengthen control over the territory.

Report by Avagninag.

