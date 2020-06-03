Pope Francis Condemns K*lling of George Floyd

Global  

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Pope Francis recently spoke out in response to the social unrest currently taking place in the United States.

Pope Francis called George Floyd's death "tragic" but warned "nothing is gained by violence and so...
The Pope also discussed the death of George Floyd and unrest in the United States during his June 3...
Francis implored God for national reconciliation and peace. He called the death of George Floyd tragic, and said he was praying for him and all those who had been killed as a result of the "sin of..

