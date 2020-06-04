Fox News Host Uses Similar Conspiracies to QAnon When Speculating on George Floyd’s Death
Fox News Host Uses Similar Conspiracies to QAnon When Speculating on George Floyd’s Death
Conspiracy theories on the death of George Floyd have made the rounds on social media, while a Fox News host chose to broadcast them on the air, saying Floyd’s death was a “premeditated hit.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
