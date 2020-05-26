Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:22s - Published 34 minutes ago Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News The UK High Commission spokesperson said that business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India would not be possible unless a "further legal issue" is resolved; The Supreme Court reserved its verdict for June 12 on a batch of petitions challenging Centre’s March 29 order asking employers to pay full wages to employees for the period of lockdown; US envoy to India aplogises after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC was vandalised, amid the ongoing protests in the United States; Security agencies have submitted a detailed report to the govt on the Chinese military buildup in Eastern Ladakh and how it was able to move so many troops to the area and more news #KeralaElephant #Covid19 #Ladakh 0

