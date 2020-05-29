NYPD: Officers Shot, Stabbed In Brooklyn Expected To Survive
The NYPD says an officer was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot late Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
All three are expected to survive.
The suspect is in critical condition.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
NYPD: 1 Officer Stabbed, 2 Others Shot In BrooklynThe NYPD says an officer was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot late Wednesday night in Brooklyn. All three are expected to survive. The suspect is in critical condition. CBS2's John Dias has..
NYPD Gets Into Scuffle With Protesters In BrooklynThe NYPD moved in to arrest protesters near the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.