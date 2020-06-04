Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says

Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says

Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead, Germany's prosecutor said on Thursday after identifying an imprisoned German child abuser as a murder suspect.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

German public prosecutors said on Thursday they are investigating a 43-year-old German man on suspicion of murder and believe that Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead.

"The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder.

From this you can see that we assume that the girl is dead," Braunschweig state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said.

McCann disappeared from her bedroom on May 3, 2007 during a family vacation in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.



Related news from verified sources

Madeleine McCann is assumed dead, German prosecutor says

Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is assumed to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesDaily RecordCTV NewsEssex ChronicleCBC.caHereford TimesAnorakThe Sentinel Stoke


German public prosecutors think Madeleine McCann is dead

German public prosecutors said on Thursday they are investigating a 43-year-old German man on...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.ReutersJerusalem Post




Tweets about this

sandeeprrao1991

VOBLR ✈️🇮🇳 RT @NBCNews: Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, is dead, Germany's prosecutor said after identifying a… 22 seconds ago

jcanofarc

𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒆. RT @SkyNews: "We think Madeleine McCann is dead." German public prosecutors confirm they are treating the Madeleine McCann case as murder,… 27 seconds ago

ArmanBlessed

Blessed Arman RT @BBCBreaking: Madeleine McCann, who went missing as a three-year-old in Portugal in 2007, is "assumed dead" - German prosecutors https:/… 2 minutes ago

MIG311200

Mo Madeleine McCann: German police treating her disappearance as murder - prosecutors believe she is dead… https://t.co/iOMCMJqmIC 3 minutes ago

Scott1984FP

Scott1984FP RT @benjaminbutter: If you're in Canada, I'm live on @CTVNews next discussing the latest developments in the hunt for Maddie McCann 👇 and B… 3 minutes ago

msnireland

MSN Ireland 'We believe Madeleine is dead' https://t.co/yqv7ScL8Fh 3 minutes ago

benjaminbutter

Benjamin Butterworth, but two metres away If you're in Canada, I'm live on @CTVNews next discussing the latest developments in the hunt for Maddie McCann 👇 a… https://t.co/LvRCrK9MZh 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead [Video]

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead and are investigating a child sex predator on suspicion of her murder. The suspect – a 43-year-old German national partially identified as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect [Video]

Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspect

A new development in one of the UK's most high-profile missing persons cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published