German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead and are investigating a child sex predator on suspicion of her murder.

The suspect – a 43-year-old German national partially identified as Christian B by local media – is reportedly serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005.

He is known to have lived on the Algarve coast between 1995 and 2007 and his Portuguese mobile phone received a half-hour phone call in Praia da Luz around an hour before Madeleine, three, went missing.

