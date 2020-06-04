39 injured after security guard attacks Chinese primary school with knife

A security guard attacked a primary school with a knife in southern China's Cangwu County, injuring 39 on Thursday (June 4).

The video shows the ambulances arriving at the front of a hospital and paramedics transporting the injured people into the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, 37 students and two adults had injures, but none of them were in life-threatening condition.

The suspect is a security guard in his 50s named Li Xiaomin.

Police have detained him and the case is under further investigation.