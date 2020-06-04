Turtles released into the sea to mark Queen of Thailand's birthday

The Thai Royal Navy released 42 sea turtles to the sea in Songkhla, southern Thailand, on Wednesday morning (June 3) to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

Officials from the region hosted the event to celebrate Queen Suthida, who was born in Hat Yai, a city in the province.

Footage shows the officers releasing 42 green sea turtles, the same age as Queen Suthida.

She is believed to be currently staying in Zurich, Switzerland.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Samreng Chansoe said the event is to create good luck for the monarch.

He said: "We have been breeding the endangered sea turtles at our base and have released more than 300 of them back to the sea so far.

"On this day I think it is a special occasion to release another 42 of them to celebrate the birthday of our Queen and bring good luck for her.''