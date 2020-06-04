Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turtles released into the sea to mark Queen of Thailand's birthday

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:29s - Published
Turtles released into the sea to mark Queen of Thailand's birthday
Turtles released into the sea to mark Queen of Thailand's birthday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Thai Royal Navy released 42 sea turtles to the sea in Songkhla, southern Thailand, on Wednesday morning (June 3) to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

Officials from the region hosted the event to celebrate Queen Suthida, who was born in Hat Yai, a city in the province.

Footage shows the officers releasing 42 green sea turtles, the same age as Queen Suthida.

She is believed to be currently staying in Zurich, Switzerland.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Samreng Chansoe said the event is to create good luck for the monarch.

He said: "We have been breeding the endangered sea turtles at our base and have released more than 300 of them back to the sea so far.

"On this day I think it is a special occasion to release another 42 of them to celebrate the birthday of our Queen and bring good luck for her.''





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Turtles released into the sea to mark Queen of Thailand's birthdayv [Video]

Turtles released into the sea to mark Queen of Thailand's birthdayv

The Thai Royal Navy released 42 sea turtles to the sea in Songkhla, southern Thailand, on Wednesday morning (June 3) to celebrate the Queen's birthday. Officials from the region hosted the event to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:30Published