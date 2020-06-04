Summer programs cancelled for TPSD

Coronavirus concerns cause school leaders to cancel all summer programs for the Tupelo Public School District.

This school year early, schools have the green light to resume on summer programs. some school districts are deciding against it due to health concerns caused by coronavirus... "if not for coronavirus we typically have some summer camps that go on."

But tupelo school district superintendent rob picou says all summer programs are cancelled.

He says due to the cdc guidelines summer camps would risk the spread of the virus... "social distancing, staffing, all the various concerns we would have even in august.

Just trying to get those conditions in place just prohibited any gatherings."

Picou says right now he is focused on making the upcoming school year safer for students... according to picou there will be a nurse at every school, one of many changes for the upcoming school year "we're preparing for a concurrent model of in school and home school."

