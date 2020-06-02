Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana Army National Guard deployed to Washington DC

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana Army National Guard deployed to Washington DC

Indiana Army National Guard deployed to Washington DC

Members of the Indiana National Guard have been deployed to Washington DC to help with what they’re calling "crisis management efforts."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Members of the indiana national guard have been deployed to washington d-c to helpe calling they crisis management efforts.?in a statement to fox 55, master sergeant jeff lowry stated, he indiana national gua deployed approximately 160 soldiers to washington in support of local law enforcement and crisis management efforts over the course of two days - tuesday and wednesday.hoosier guardsmen will assist in a non- lethal supportive role with local law enforcement agencies taking the lead focusing on protecting communities, critical infrastructure and national landmarks.e went on to explain that this will not impact the work of the indiana national



Related news from verified sources

Additional National Guard units deployed as riots and looting overtake the country

(Natural News) The National Guard said Monday that it has stationed 12,000 additional Air and Army...
NaturalNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

xyzealous

🐾🥾🏕️xyzealous🏕️🥾🐾 RT @WISH_TV: Indiana Army National Guard members have been flown to Washington, D.C., to assist local law enforcement agencies in protectin… 19 minutes ago

INGuardsman

Indiana National Guard RT @FOX55FortWayne: Members of the Indiana National Guard have been deployed to Washington DC to help with what they’re calling "crisis man… 2 hours ago

WISH_TV

WISH-TV Indiana Army National Guard members have been flown to Washington, D.C., to assist local law enforcement agencies i… https://t.co/I79XD1HUXF 11 hours ago

cnbfrom703

Charles 💯🌎✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 I saw DEA Federal Bureau of Prisons Specal Response Teams Army and National Guard occupying almost every corner of… https://t.co/Qpvz3cencl 11 hours ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Members of the Indiana National Guard have been deployed to Washington DC to help with what they’re calling "crisis… https://t.co/J7Et6lIIZh 14 hours ago

INNationalGuard

Indiana Army National Guard Going into the week with your battle buddies like... Happy Monday! Want to jump with our airborne team at the Ind… https://t.co/iiquiGVpnb 3 days ago

Indiana_Anne

♥️ INDIANA_ANNE ♥️ RT @mitchellvii: For those who say, "Trump isn't doing enough to stop this," you need to familiarize yourself with Federalism and the 10th… 3 days ago

INNationalGuard

Indiana Army National Guard Whatever threatens & destroys our communities, whether it is fire/flood/pandemic, the Indiana Army National Guard i… https://t.co/RUPL4UmF1p 5 days ago