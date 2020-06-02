Indiana Army National Guard deployed to Washington DC Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 hour ago Indiana Army National Guard deployed to Washington DC Members of the Indiana National Guard have been deployed to Washington DC to help with what they’re calling "crisis management efforts." 0

Members of the indiana national guard have been deployed to washington d-c to helpe calling they crisis management efforts.?in a statement to fox 55, master sergeant jeff lowry stated, he indiana national gua deployed approximately 160 soldiers to washington in support of local law enforcement and crisis management efforts over the course of two days - tuesday and wednesday.hoosier guardsmen will assist in a non- lethal supportive role with local law enforcement agencies taking the lead focusing on protecting communities, critical infrastructure and national landmarks.e went on to explain that this will not impact the work of the indiana national




