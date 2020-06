Local business owner creates list of Tucson black-owned businesses

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S VERONICAACOSTA EXPLAINS WHY ASHLEY LARUSSA IS DOING THIS AND WHATSHE HOPES COMES OF IT ALL.SMOKEY MO'S - QUEEN SHEBARESTAURANT AND O- M YOGA AREDIFFERENT BUSINESSES IN(TUCSON - BUT THEY HAVE A FEWTHINGS IN COMMON NAT THE FIRST- THEY'RE BLACK-OWNEDBUSINESSES - AND NOW, THEY'REALSO ON (THIS LIST 5:15-5:18 -"NOW WE NEED TO GET THIS LISTOUT TO THE PEOPLE." ASHLEYLARUSSA IS ONE OF A TEAM OFPEOPLE WHO COMPILED THIS LISTOF BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES INTUCSON.

SHE HERSELF - THEOWNER OF LA ROUX EVENTS L-L-C- SAID THIS LIST HAS BEEN INTHE WORKS FOR (MONTHS2:52-3:07 - "THAT'S WHEN ITHOUGH WHOA, WHAT A PROJECT.WE DON'T HAVE A WEBSITE THATLISTS ALL OF OUR LOCAL BLACKBUSINESSES, WE DON'T HAVESOMEWHERE WE CAN GATHER TOEXCHANGE OUR IDEAS ABOUT BLACKBUSINESS." SHE AND THE TEAMDECIDED TO RELEASE THE EXCELSHEET EARLIER THIS WEEK AS AWAY TO HELP SUPPORT BUSINESSESWITH BLACK OWNERS 4:00-4:10 -"THE TIME IS NOW, SUPPORT,LIKE THEIR PAGES, COMMENT ONTHEIR PROGRESS AND THEIRBUSINESS, AND SHARE THEIREXPERIENCE." LARUSSA SAID SHEREALIZED (HOW BIG OF A PROJECTSHE WAS TAKING ON - AND TOOKIT ONE STEP AT A TIME5:28-5:36 - "LOOKING INTO THEBUSINESSES AND THEN JOTTINGTHE NAMES INTO THE DATABASE,GOING BACK, JOTTING IT INTOTHE DATABASE." ON THE EXCELSHEET, THERE ARE MORE THAN 100BUSINESSES IN THE FOOD ARTTRANSPORTATION AND TECHSECTORS AND ALTHOUGH IT'SALREADY OUT FOR THE COMMUNITYTO LOOK AT AND SUPPORTLARUSSA SAID SHE AND HER TEAMWANT TO CONTINUE ADDING TO THELIST 5:41-5:52 - "NORMALLY, WEWOULDN'T PUT AN UNCOMPLETEDDOCUMENT OUT TO THE PUBLIC,BUT WITH THE IDEA THAT WE WEREBUILDING THIS LIST TOGETHER ITFELT MORE INCLUSIVE." LARUSSASAID IN HER MIND - THERE ARETHREE DIFFERENT WAYS THECOMMUNITY CAN HELP DURING ATIME LIKE THIS 18:10-18:16 -"COLLABORATION, CONTINUALSUPPORT, AND POLICY CHANGE ANDREFORM." VERONICA ACOSTA KGUNNINE ON YOUR SIDE