Hong Kong passes controversial national anthem bill

Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

Emer McCarthy reports.

Protests and walkouts from lawmakers in Hong Kong's legislature, as it passed a controversial bill that makes disrespect of the Chinese anthem a criminal act.

The national anthem bill orders that Hong Kong students be taught to sing the song, called "March of the Volunteers," along with its history and etiquette.

It carries penalties of up to three years jail as well as fines that can hit over $6,000 for those who insult it.

Opponents see it as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

UPSOT: "A murderous state stinks forever" The disruption in the legislature came after democratic lawmakers saw most of their amendments to the bill vetoed.

It also came after a request by some for a moment of silence was denied for the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Some lawmakers did it anyway.

Just days ago Chinese authorities gave the green light to move ahead with the other controversial law concerning Chinese intelligence agencies in Hong Kong, which Western countries decried as further eroding the city's autonomy.



