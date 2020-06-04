Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stockholm police push back and threaten peaceful protesters during Black Lives Matter protest

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Stockholm police push back and threaten peaceful protesters during Black Lives Matter protest

Stockholm police push back and threaten peaceful protesters during Black Lives Matter protest

Swedish police become suddenly aggressive towards peaceful protesters in front of the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The clip, filmed on June 3, shows protesters taking part in a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protesters are seen taking a knee in front of the palace before two police officers start pushing them back and threatening them with pepper spray.

"After diverting the protesters onto a bridge in front of the Royal Palace, police then appear on the other end of the bridge and, without provocation, start aggressively shoving peaceful protesters back, threatening them with truncheons and pepper spray.

The police escalated tensions and agitated the protesters without explaining their actions," the filmer told Newsflare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Police clash with protesters after Black Lives Matter rally in London

Police clash with protesters after Black Lives Matter rally in LondonPockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald


Activists 'plan trouble' for Melbourne Black Lives Matter protest

State government urges protesters to stay home as police are threatened with spitting, inflammatory...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldPinkNews




Tweets about this

Viruhiru

Viruhiru™ RT @AFP: VIDEO: Swedish police use pepper spray to push back some protesters near the royal palace in central Stockholm after thousands of… 6 minutes ago

2601Manish

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @evankirstel: Swedish police use pepper spray to push back some protesters near the royal palace in #Stockholm after thousands of people… 28 minutes ago

itv_sa

iTV SA SWEDISH POLICE STOP “BLACK LIVES MATTER” MARCH Swedish police used pepper spray and used physical force to try and… https://t.co/1KOvJyPgFJ 45 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says national guard ‘cut through’ protests ‘like butter’ [Video]

Trump says national guard ‘cut through’ protests ‘like butter’

Protesters defied curfews and threats of military force on Wednesday in nationwide protests across police brutality, while President Donald Trump touted the use of the National Guard to tamp down..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Police join protesters for the 'Cupid Shuffle' [Video]

Police join protesters for the 'Cupid Shuffle'

These are officers and protesters in Nebraska, coming together and doing the Cupid Shuffle. This after law enforcement and black leaders signed an agreement called "hold cops accountable."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published