Stockholm police push back and threaten peaceful protesters during Black Lives Matter protest

Swedish police become suddenly aggressive towards peaceful protesters in front of the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The clip, filmed on June 3, shows protesters taking part in a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protesters are seen taking a knee in front of the palace before two police officers start pushing them back and threatening them with pepper spray.

"After diverting the protesters onto a bridge in front of the Royal Palace, police then appear on the other end of the bridge and, without provocation, start aggressively shoving peaceful protesters back, threatening them with truncheons and pepper spray.

The police escalated tensions and agitated the protesters without explaining their actions," the filmer told Newsflare.