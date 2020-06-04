Global  

Covid update: AIIMS nurses protest; USA blocks Chinese flights; HCQ drug doubt
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:58s - Published
From a protest by AIIMS nurses' union continuing for the third consecutive day, to questions being raised about a study regarding the efficacy of the drug, hydroxychloroquine - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.The European Commission has classified Covid as a mid-level, not high, threat for workers.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Kendrapara has doubled the institutional quarantine time to 14 days.

Gym owners in Punjab's Mohali descended on the streets to question the refusal of permission to open fitness centres even as malls, restaurants and salons are gradually reopening.

Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

