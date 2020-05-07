Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 12:39s - Published
Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang

Insecure's Yvonne Orji stops by Vanity Fair's Slang School and teaches us Nigerian slang.

From "baddo" to "fine boi," Yvonne takes you through some "wawu" Nigerian slang.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Yvonne Orji, the ‘Insecure’ Star, Returns Confidently to Stand-Up

The Nigerian-American actress and comedian talks about her first comedy special, “Momma, I Made...
NYTimes.com - Published



Tweets about this

AntoinetteM82

Antoinette M 😂😂😂😂 Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang #slangschool https://t.co/te65AHHEPe via @VanityFair 3 hours ago

Aprills_Rain

Purple Rain RT @Bianca_Okoye96: @YvonneOrji thank you for doing this for the culture this made me soo happy 😍❤️😭🇳🇬🇳🇬Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You… 5 hours ago

BlinkyMclasher

A Quite Black Promenading Negress Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang | Vanity Fair https://t.co/WlPiFTKBmc via @YouTube My play cousi… https://t.co/vqjd6ySlII 6 hours ago

Naestopaz

naestopaz Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang | Vanity Fair https://t.co/G3MPisCt4O via @YouTube 6 hours ago

S7venblu

Fleur Azul Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang | Vanity Fair https://t.co/e7gTckQU3o via @YouTube 9 hours ago

Bhusorlah_xx

B! 😂😂😂 Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang | Vanity Fair https://t.co/O9F6VkOFGm via @YouTube 11 hours ago

oynkn

honey. Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang | Vanity Fair https://t.co/CkpRSYisVO via @YouTube 11 hours ago

felix77oye

Felix G. Oyedele Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang…: https://t.co/r02xE9GokR 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Yvonne Orji Momma I Made It! Trailer [Video]

Yvonne Orji Momma I Made It! Trailer

Yvonne Orji Momma, I Made It! Trailer - Promo - HBO It was either this or medical school. Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It premieres Saturday, June 6 at 10PM on HBO. Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published