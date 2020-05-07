Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 12:39s - Published 3 days ago Insecure's Yvonne Orji Teaches You Nigerian Slang Insecure's Yvonne Orji stops by Vanity Fair's Slang School and teaches us Nigerian slang. From "baddo" to "fine boi," Yvonne takes you through some "wawu" Nigerian slang. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Yvonne Orji, the ‘Insecure’ Star, Returns Confidently to Stand-Up The Nigerian-American actress and comedian talks about her first comedy special, “Momma, I Made...

NYTimes.com - Published 2 days ago







