Justin Roiland Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Justin Roiland breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'Rick and Morty,' 'Adventure Time,' 'Gravity Falls,' 'Fish Hooks,' 'The Sarah Silverman Program.,' 'Smallfoot,' 'Krampus,' 'Hot Streets ' and 'Solar Opposites.'

Justin Roiland co-created and voices Korvo in Solar Opposites.

Watch season 1 of Solar Opposites on Hulu now.