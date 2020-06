Holly Willoughby reveals dyslexia fears Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 week ago Holly Willoughby reveals dyslexia fears 'This Morning' host Holly Willoughby was "terrified" people thought she was "stupid" because of her dyslexia, and revealed the condition is behind many of her mistakes on the ITV show. 0

