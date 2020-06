Blend Extra: Aid and Assistance for Aging Veterans

As our veterans age, supportive home care services may be a necessity so that they can continue to live independently.

Ruth Busalacchi with SYNERGY HomeCare joins us with important information regarding a benefits program designed to pay for all or a portion of the veteran’s needs, including errands and shopping, housekeeping, personal care, and more.

For a resource assessment of your potential benefits, call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414-763-8368.

For more information, visit SynergyHomeCare.com.