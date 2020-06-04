Giant restaurant rat ignored by grossed-out employees Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:37s - Published 5 days ago Giant restaurant rat ignored by grossed-out employees A giant rat was spotted behind the counter at a Wendy's Milk Bar in Midland Gate, Australia. Video shows workers at the Australian ice cream franchise not addressing the rat in the room as they continued to serve customers. 0

