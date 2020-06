Stormont leaders urge public to stop mass gatherings for George Floyd protests

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster has reiterated that mass gatherings are a breach of the coronavirus regulations.

Speaking the day after thousands gathered in Belfast city centre for a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in police custody in the US last week, she said: "We are very clear, we are unified as an Executive in terms of the messaging that mass gatherings are a breach of regulation six.