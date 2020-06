IITian couple spreads awareness on menstrual hygiene, distributes sanitary napkin

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, an IITian couple came forward to spread awareness about personal hygiene.

The couple distributed sanitary napkins free of cost to the poor women in villages of north Bengal.

Speaking on this Anirban Nandi in Siliguri said, "We have been trying to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among the women in villages situated in or around tea gardens".