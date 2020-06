Nearly 1M Beers Are Free as Brewers Pick Up the Tab to Fill European Bars Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:52s - Published 1 week ago Nearly 1M Beers Are Free as Brewers Pick Up the Tab to Fill European Bars Imagine being told by the barkeep, “This one’s on the house… and so are the next 999,999!” Buzz60’s Justin Kircher explains why some brewers are giving away beer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this