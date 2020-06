'We flattened the wrong curve': Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi on Covid fight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a discussion with MD of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj.

Bajaj said India made a mistake by looking at the western world while preparing its response to covid-19.

He said, “I don’t understand that despite being an Asian country, we sought not to look at what was happening in the East.

We looked at the US, France, Italy, the UK etc.

This is not a right benchmark in any sense.” Watch the full video for more.