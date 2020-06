After Sonu Sood, Odia actor Sabyasachi flies out migrant family from Bangalore

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra helps a migrant family come home.

The family was brought to Odisha from Bangalore by an Air Asia flight.

The migrant laborer had spent days in a footpath with his paralyzed mother.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had arranged several buses for migrants from Maharashtra.

He also flew migrants out from Kerala to Odisha via a chartered flight.

Watch the full video for more.