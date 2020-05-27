Global  

Old-Fashioned Grudge Matches Back June 7th In NXT Takeover: In Your House

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 03:54s - Published
CBS wrestling correspondent Chuck Carroll breaks down championship matches for this weekend's NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Katie Johnston reports.

2020 NXT TakeOver: In Your House predictions, matches, card, location, start time, date, PPV preview

Everything you need to know ahead of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event on Sunday
WWE NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa Talks Karrion Kross, Return Of A Classic Event [Video]

Tommaso Ciampo's new feud with Karrion Kross is giving him an opportunity to freshen up his character and hit the reset button after a memorable run against Johnny Gargano. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:11Published