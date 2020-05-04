A year later, Taylor Mill homeowner still worried his property will fall into creek Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:35s - Published 1 week ago A year later, Taylor Mill homeowner still worried his property will fall into creek A year after WCPO first spoke to Taylor Mill homeowner Bill Hall, he is still worried his home will fall into the creek that runs behind his property. The riverbank has been crumbling for decades. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 17:08:53, "Is it a matter of acouple years? I think so. Ifthe water doesn't getcontrolled."NEW AT 4:30.FLOODING CREATES A TICKINGTIME BOMB -- FOR HOMEOWNERS INTAYLOR MILL.WE FIRST BROUGHTTHIS ISSUE TO YOU MORE THANONE YEAR AGO.NOW -- WITH MORERAIN EXPECTED IN THE AREA...THOSE HOMEOWNERS ARE CONCERNEDFOR THEIR SAFETY.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JAKE RYLEEXPLAINS WHAT'S BEING DONE --AND THE BIG CHANGES áONELITTLE CREEKá IS CAUSING.17:43:47, "Bill Hall says hisproperty is falling into thiscreek. He's had to put upcaution tape to warn hisgrandkids to coming anywherenear this area. He says it'snow a matter of time beforethis all becomes much muchworse."LIKE THE WATER OF HOLDSBRANCH CREEK..(NAT SOUND)BILLHALL'S TENSION.. TOO.. ISRISING.(SOT) BILL HALL/50 YEARHOMEOWNER#####16:53:21, "Wedon't want to move, but wewill. But we may have to. It'sgetting worse and worse. HEMADE A WALL OUT OF RAILROADTIES 20 YEARS AGO.. FOR10-GRAND.THE CITY OF TAYLORMILL CAME IN TWO YEARS LATER..WITH ROCK BASKETS.. TO SHOREIT UP.#####16:55:51, "I don'twant 4 dollars, 5 dollars, ora million. I want my wallfixed back. Their wall felldown, and took mine with it.'RECENT RAIN.. HAS LEFT MOST OFTHE ROCK BASKETS.. DOWNSTREAM.AND.. UPSTREAM..16:55:24,"They said 1300 acres runsinto this little 5 feet widecreek."NEW DEVELOPMENTPROJECTS HAS CHANGED THECREEK'S LANDSCAPE.(SOT) GREGHEHMAN/LIVES NEARBY#######17:06:57,"At the top of this hill thereare 100 homes. They were builtin the late 90s, early 2000s.No retention pond was put inat the time they were built.Nothing has been done toaddress the water."GREG HEHMANLIVES NEARBY.. ONE OF HISPROPERTIES.. THE FIRSTVICTIM.. BEING TORN DOWN DUETO 6 FEET OF WATER INSIDE.17:08:37, "The house wasinhabitable. Just like Ibelieve Mr. Hall's house isgoing to be before long."GREGHAS PUT IN ADDITIONALDRAINAGE.. BUT SAYS A NEARBYSEWER LINE IS CLOGGED..17:12:10, "It shouldn't be myresponsibility for the city tosay it's a private line, whenit goes into their bridgeabutment. I don't understandit."THESE GUYS KNOW.. THERE'SA LOT AT STAKE..17:13:00,"That's the scary part. Whenis that day coming that's notjust clean up the mess. Butclean up the aftermath. THECITY OF TAYLOR MILL IS TRYINGTO HELP. LAST YEAR.. THE CITYAPPLIED FOR A FEMA GRANT.CITYADMINISTRATOR BRIAN HANEY SAYSTHEY'RE LOOKING INTO PRICINGBIDS TO GET EQUIPMENT INTO THECREEK FOR A FIX.NOW THIS GROUPOF HOMEOWNERS IS SIMPLYWANTING TO KEEP THECONVERSATION GOING.17:12:33,"Let's continue the dialogueand get some kind orresolution for it, that we canwork toward."IN TAYLOR MILL..JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9 NEWS.







Tweets about this WCPO 9 A year after WCPO first spoke to Taylor Mill homeowner Bill Hall, he is still worried his home will fall into the c… https://t.co/gbOFDuhhe3 1 week ago Jake Ryle Brian Haney, Taylor Mill City Administrator, says they're figuring out how much it will cost to get a crew into the… https://t.co/3EIOtSEUvS 1 week ago

