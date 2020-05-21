Global  

Cute Raccoon Found Sleeping in a Box inside of a Shed

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Occurred on June 2, 2020 / Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "At around 5 pm EDT, my family decided to clean our shed as it was becoming more of a mess with each day.

On the top shelf of the shed, we heard rustling, specifically in an empty box that was used to store a lawnmower.

My father along with my sister decided to take the box and put it on the ground for whatever it was to come out.

After my dad opened the box, it turned out o be a raccoon.

After the raccoon realized what was going on, it quickly ran away."

