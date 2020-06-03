Global  

UK Athletic Director

### university of kentucky athletic director mitch barnhart says he hopes there can be healing following the deaths of george floyd, breanna taylor and others.

Barnhart released a video statement on twitter about the impact the deaths and the state of race relations are having on the u-k athletic community.

Our family, our student athletes, staff, family and fans are hurting on many fronts.

Empathy for those emotions and wounds are needed for any healing and change to occur" you can see barnhart's complete statement on our website at wtvq- dot-com.



