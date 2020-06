Black Newton Resident Accosted By Police In Alleged Identity Mix Up Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:52s - Published 1 week ago WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Carolyn Gideon Former university athletic director was #walkingwhileblack https://t.co/IowWRc16q2 5 days ago