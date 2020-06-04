Another death that has brought protesters to the streets in louisville is that of breonna taylor.

Taylor was shot eight times at her apartment by officers executing a no-knock warrant.

Since her death... there have been calls to get rid of no-knock warrants.

Last night... the louisville metro council comittee voted to approve an ordinance known as breonna's law.

If approved by the full council, no- knock warrants would only be issued for cases involving murder, hostage taking, kidnapping, terrorism and human or sexual trafficking.

It would also require all officers to wear body cameras while executing the warrants.

Police say there was no body camera footage from the night taylor was killed.

Lexington police say they are adding another level of supervision to their no-knock warrant policy.

The department has been questioned in recent days..

Following breonna taylor's shooting.

Lexington police chief lawrence weathers says he or a designated assistant chief will have to sign off to approve use of a no-knock search warrant before being presented to a judge for consideration.

That was not required previously.

After being authorized by a judge... the department's emergency response unit is responsible for executing it.

Weathers say no- knock warrants are used on a very limited basis and only in extreme circumstances.

The department says it hasn't executed a no-knock search warrant in the past 12-months.

You can read more about the policy on our website..

Wtvq dot com.

