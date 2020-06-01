Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie clip - Punching the Future in the Face

Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie clip - Punching the Future in the Face - Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell) and Sherman (Max Charles) craft a plan to save the city as the past comes crumbling down atop them.

Plot synopsis: Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), the most accomplished canine in the world, and his boy, Sherman (Max Charles), use a time machine called the Wabac to embark on outrageous adventures.

However, when Sherman takes the Wabac without permission to impress his friend Penny (Ariel Winter), he accidentally rips a hole in the universe and causes havoc with world history.

It's up to Mr. Peabody to mount a rescue and prevent the past, present and future from being permanently altered.

Cast: Allison Janney, Ariel Winter, Leslie Mann, Max Charles, Patrick Warburton, Stanley Tucci, Tom McGrath, Ty Burrell