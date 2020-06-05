NAIA releases information on when fall competition can return

"in governor brown's press conference she mentioned that collegiate athletes could be returning to training by mid-june.

Well what does that mean for local colleges like southern oregon and southern oregon football?

Well, right now there is still a lot of confusion because not many guidelines have been released on what those training sessions could look like.

But today, the naia releasing their own guidelines on when we could bringing fall sports, back into your living room."

"so the county can say okay we have phase i and they say we are in phase i.

That does not mean that we are in phase i."

Sou is taking it slow, and getting ready to host voluntary workouts.

But the naia releasing the "return to play threshold."

Half of the schools in each sports must have local clearance to play before the sport can start.

For example, 95 football schools in the naia, 47 have to have clearance from health authorities before football will start.

But once that is cleared, practices for all sports can start on august 15th.

Games in all sports but football can start on september 5th, with football games able to start on