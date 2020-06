Council of Dads S01E07 The Best Laid Plans

Council of Dads 1x07 "The Best Laid Plans" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo trailer HD - Anthony contemplates an intriguing job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas.

Evan finds his loyalties tested between Luly and his strong-willed mother while Larry shares some sage advice.

Oliver confronts Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that will rock the Perry family.

Regina Taylor, Kevin Daniels, Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star.