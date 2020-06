Unemployment benefits struggles

BENEFITS.

WE GO THROUGHEACH ONE - AND ARE COMMITTEDTO SOLVING YOUR PROBLEMS...AND HELPING WITH "THEREBOUND - GREEN COUNTRY."ONE TULSA WOMAN TOLD 2 WORKSFOR YOU'S KATIE KELEHER -SHE'S ABOUT TO LOSE HERHOUSE AND HER TRUCK.DI KLEPAC HAS BEEN OUT OFWORK FOR A WHILE.

IT TOOKHER MONTHS TO RECOVER FROMAN ASSAULT LAST YEAR - ANDJUST AS SHE WAS READY FOR AFULL-TIME JOB AGAIN - THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HIT.DI KLEPAC, STRUGGLING TO GETPUA PAYMENTS "I cringebecause I only have onelittle bitty air conditioneron right now.

I cringe.

I'mthinking 'Oh my God, shouldI turn the other one on?'Because I don't know whatthe bill's going to be likeand I don't know if I'mgoing to have any moneycoming in." IT'S BEEN THREEWEEKS SINCE SHE RECEIVEDMONEY FROM THE PANDEMICUNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE FUND- OR P-U-A.

AND KLEPAC SAYSTHIS ISN'T THE FIRST TIMETHIS HAS HAPPENED.

SHE FIRSTAPPLIED ON APRIL 4TH ANDWENT WEEKS WITHOUT RECEIVINGHER PAYMENT.

SHE SAYS SHETRIED CALLING THE OKLAHOMAEMPLOYMENT SECURITYCOMMISSION - BUT WAS JUSTSENT IN CIRCLES."They said someone is goingto call me within 72 hours.It was over 144 hours beforesomeone finally called me."SHE FINALLY RECEIVED HERMONEY ON MAY 11TH - ONLYAFTER MAKING PHONE CALLS TOHER LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES.AND SHE THOUGHT EVERYTHINGWASFINE.

UNTIL SHE RE-APPLIED.AND NOW - MORE THAN THREEWEEKS LATER - SHE'S IN THESAME BOAT AGAIN."I'm confused, I'm stressedout.

I don't understand.

Ijust want them to do theirjob and pay us like theysaid they're going to pay us(CAN YOU CUT THIS BITEHERE?) because the mayortold us to stay inside thehouse then the governor toldus to stay inside thehouse." WE WENT TO WORK -REACHING OUT TO O-E-S-C'SINTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTORSHELLEY ZUMWALT.

SHE SAYSKLEPAC SHOULD RECEIVE HERMONEY THURSDAY NIGHT.

ANDAUTHORIZED HER ACCOUNT TOFILE WEEKLY.

ZUMWALT SAYSSHE'S TRYING TO FIX THEPROBLEMS AT THE STATE'SUNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM.

ONE WAYTHEY'RE DOING THAT ISIMPLEMENTING A CODE SYSTEMIF THERE IS SOMETHING WRONGWITH A CLAIM.

THEY'LL SEND ACODE TO THE PERSON WHO FILED- EXPLAINING WHY THEIR CLAIMWAS FLAGGED - AND THEY'LLTHEN GIVE THAT CODE TO AO-E-S-C PHONE OPERATOR.SHELLEY ZUMWALT, INTERIMEXEC.

DIRECTOR, OESC"They're armed withinformation.

They have anidea of what's going on.

Andthen they can go forth andhave a quick, but alsosuccessful call with thoseagents." O-E-S-C HASPROCESSED 71 PERCENT OF ITSBACKLOG SINCE LAST WEEKEND.AND HOPES TO GET ALMOST ALLOF IT DONE OVER THE WEEKEND.BUT - THE WORK WON'T BEOVER.SHELLEY ZUMWALT, INTERIMEXEC.

DIRECTOR, OESC "Thatis my promise of progress aswe work through this.

Andwe're committed to makingsure that everyone who isdue those benefits getsthem." EVEN THOUGH HERPROBLEM IS SOLVED FOR NOW.KLEPAC IS WORRIED ABOUT WHATWILL HAPPEN WHEN SHE FILESNEXT WEEK.DI KLEPAC, STRUGGLING TO GETPUA PAYMENTS "The only thingthat's comforting is to knowthat I am not the only onegoing through this." KATIEKELEHER, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.