Legal expert Alan Dershowitz joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about Donald Trump's threats against Twitter for fact-checking his tweets, and the legality of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.



Related videos from verified sources Alan Dershowitz breaks down federal v. state powers during COVID-19 pandemic



Constitutional expert Alan Dershowitz breaks down the states' vs. federal government's powers in the time of COVID-19. Plus, Barack Obama's former head of Medicare/Medicaid services sounds off on.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 24:46 Published on May 1, 2020 Alan Dershowitz breaks down federal v. state powers during coronavirus pandemic



Constitutional expert Alan Dershowitz joins Larry King on PoliticKING to break down the states' vs. federal government's powers in the time of COVID-19. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 11:41 Published on April 17, 2020